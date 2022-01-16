JustInvest LLC Decreases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

