JustInvest LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 938,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

