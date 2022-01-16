JustInvest LLC Trims Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Raymond James by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,587,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,508,000 after purchasing an additional 540,347 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Raymond James by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,599,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,577,000 after purchasing an additional 503,975 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 395,065 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,142,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 381,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,641,000 after purchasing an additional 321,665 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

RJF opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.72. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

