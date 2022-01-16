KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 254.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

