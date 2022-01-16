KBC Group NV Has $14.09 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $150.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average is $155.40. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.