KBC Group NV Sells 2,035 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AON were worth $18,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AON by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after purchasing an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AON by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AON by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $273.45 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $202.32 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.95.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.