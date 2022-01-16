Kemacoin (KEMA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $14,728.13 and approximately $6.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00035032 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000721 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.