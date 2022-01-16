KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

AKA stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.