Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $697.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.16.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 771,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 157,186 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

