KickToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $156,471.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,753,047 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

