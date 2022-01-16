Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $143.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

