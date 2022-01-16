Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $21,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.92. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

