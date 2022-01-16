Kineko (KKO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,954.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $8,954.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kineko has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00064883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00073002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.59 or 0.07762067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.66 or 0.99942331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008259 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

