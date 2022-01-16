King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $110,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 54.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 21.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $220.31 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.37 and its 200 day moving average is $224.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

