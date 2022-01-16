King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,052,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,331 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $34,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

