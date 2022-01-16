King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $93.26 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.90% of Toro worth $93,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth $51,603,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 19.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTC stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $92.62 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

