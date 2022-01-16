King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $91,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.87.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $188.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

