King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 16,866 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,866 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $123,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

FB opened at $331.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $247.16 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $25,742,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,940 shares of company stock worth $230,432,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

