Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $5.32. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 3,953 shares.

KINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

