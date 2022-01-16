Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €102.73 ($116.74).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

FRA KGX opened at €91.74 ($104.25) on Friday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($92.98). The company has a fifty day moving average of €97.19 and a 200-day moving average of €91.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

