KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Down 48.6% in December

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KludeIn I Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.