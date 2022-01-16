KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.25. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 1,503 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $541.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.23.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

