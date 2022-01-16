Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

NYSE KOP opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. Koppers has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 38.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

