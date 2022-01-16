Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNUT. Truist lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 40,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 225,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $3,467,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,576,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

