KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,268 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.65.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KVHI shares. Raymond James upgraded KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

