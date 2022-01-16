Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Sells $777,750.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $777,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $41.07 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $87.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,573,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

