Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH stock opened at $276.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.33. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.85 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.