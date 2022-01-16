Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $625.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $715.46.

LRCX opened at $729.82 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $675.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

