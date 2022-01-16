Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $770.00. The stock traded as high as $719.22 and last traded at $718.75. Approximately 55,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,048,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $686.77.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.46.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Lam Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,886,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

