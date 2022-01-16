Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 52,189 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £4.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.65.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

