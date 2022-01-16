Lattice Token Trading Down 2.3% This Week (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $22.58 million and approximately $359,114.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00072576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.04 or 0.07737508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,982.49 or 1.00022022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

