Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of LAZ opened at $44.34 on Friday. Lazard has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.