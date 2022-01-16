Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPTX. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.95.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.37. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.