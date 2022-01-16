Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2,353.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 320,408 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.