Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 51,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:LEJU opened at $0.82 on Friday. Leju has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Get Leju alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.