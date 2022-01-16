Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of LMND opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70. Lemonade has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $182.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lemonade by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

