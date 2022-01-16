Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Holdings Trimmed by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,323 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 199,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 88,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $14.15 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

