Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,981,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.