Liberum Capital Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 2,300

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,560 ($48.32) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.27) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($97.73) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,338 ($31.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,378.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,166.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

