Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Life Storage worth $1,127,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,025,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,621,000 after acquiring an additional 338,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

