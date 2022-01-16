Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

