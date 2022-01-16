Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,064. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.