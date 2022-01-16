LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at KeyCorp

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LPSN. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN opened at $33.43 on Friday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.