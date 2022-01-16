Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LOOP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Loop Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 999.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 160,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 19.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

