Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $10.93 Million Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Outset Medical by 202.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $644,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,208. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OM opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

