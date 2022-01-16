Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $12.26 Million in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 492,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.