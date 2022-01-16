Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 21,070 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,149,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.23. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

