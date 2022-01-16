Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $12.97 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 195,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,613 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 682,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,413,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,597,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of THC opened at $81.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

