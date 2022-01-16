Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 78.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,338 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Freshpet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 253,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 108,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,924,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $91.23 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

In related news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

