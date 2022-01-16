Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.16. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 12,130 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The firm has a market cap of $597.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

